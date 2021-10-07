Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,972,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75,800 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.16% of Loews worth $162,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in L. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Loews by 10.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,393,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,045,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,048,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $877,043,000 after purchasing an additional 93,507 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 3.7% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,360,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,367,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 9.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,470,000 after purchasing an additional 109,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Loews by 55.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,682,000 after buying an additional 254,094 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

NYSE:L opened at $56.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.48%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $31,202.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $719,298.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,590 shares of company stock worth $1,259,765 in the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.