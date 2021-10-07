Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Boosts Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,528 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned 0.10% of Elanco Animal Health worth $15,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

NYSE ELAN traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,262. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average of $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

