Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Buys Shares of 500,354 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 500,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,433,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 672.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 19,958 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $2,950,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 31,858.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 244,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after buying an additional 243,398 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $38,268,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Alcoa by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 77,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AA traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $47.62. 26,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,215,206. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average is $39.11.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AA. Argus raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Alcoa from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.27.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

