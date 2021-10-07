Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $20.57 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2,046.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,674 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $20,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,559,000 after buying an additional 1,605,798 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,810,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,457,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,938,103,000 after buying an additional 1,047,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.59. The stock had a trading volume of 59,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,859,114. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

