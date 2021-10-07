Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 136,728 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 136,728 shares during the period. Steel Dynamics makes up 1.6% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $33,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.18.

STLD traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,674. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.48. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $11,856,457.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $4,490,289.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.