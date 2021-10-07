Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Cuts Stock Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lessened its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Coherent were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COHR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Coherent by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,709 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $725,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at about $999,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Coherent by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Coherent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.17.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $251.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,478. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.68. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $111.61 and a one year high of $270.99. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $395.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

