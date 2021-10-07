Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Sells 228,600 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,600 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $19,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,725 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,096,000 after buying an additional 826,612 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,553,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,406,000 after purchasing an additional 556,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,151,000 after purchasing an additional 510,683 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $2.19 on Thursday, hitting $164.54. 8,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,643. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.56. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.88 and a 52 week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.