Lua Swap Price Hits $0.0626 on Top Exchanges (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Lua Swap has a total market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lua Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00049067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.37 or 0.00225295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00103086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012220 BTC.

Lua Swap Coin Profile

Lua Swap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lua Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

