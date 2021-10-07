Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.330-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.380-$7.480 EPS.
Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $398.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $407.92 and a 200-day moving average of $362.57. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $437.32.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,404.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
