Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.330-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.380-$7.480 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $398.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $407.92 and a 200-day moving average of $362.57. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $437.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $448.32.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,404.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

