Luxfer Holdings PLC Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Luxfer has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Luxfer has a dividend payout ratio of 39.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LXFR opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $560.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.13. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $99.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $122,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Luxfer stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 1,323.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Luxfer worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.