Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Short Interest Update

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,200 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the August 31st total of 311,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

In related news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Luxfer alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Luxfer by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 174,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 50,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Luxfer by 1,323.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Luxfer by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,782. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $572.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Luxfer will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.