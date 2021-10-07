M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Short Interest Down 26.3% in September

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the August 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 480,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $325,341.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in M.D.C. by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE MDC traded up $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $47.53. 434,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,697. M.D.C. has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.43.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

