Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Announces Dividend of $37.39

Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 37.3868 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $11.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure has decreased its dividend payment by 81.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MIC opened at $40.68 on Thursday. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.07.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 93.38%. The firm had revenue of $288.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

