Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Announces Dividend of $37.39

Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 37.3868 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Macquarie Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $11.00.
Macquarie Infrastructure has decreased its dividend payment by 81.6% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:MIC opened at $40.68 on Thursday. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.07.
Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.
Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile
Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.
