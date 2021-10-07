MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.56 Million

Analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will post sales of $39.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.04 million and the lowest is $25.03 million. MacroGenics posted sales of $18.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $116.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.38 million to $159.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $147.97 million, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $247.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%.

MGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

NASDAQ MGNX traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.91. 541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,905. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.84. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

