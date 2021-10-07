Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MDGL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.89.

MDGL opened at $78.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.11. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $76.03 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.45.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.58) by ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -15.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,563,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $9,290,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the second quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 164,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,059,000 after buying an additional 52,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 107,566.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.