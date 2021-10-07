Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation operates as a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products for high-volume consumer applications. The Company operates through three key segments: Display Solutions, Power Solutions and Semiconductor Manufacturing Services. Products offered by MagnaChip through its Display Solutions segment includes source and gate drivers and timing controllers that cover a wide range of flat panel displays used in LCD, light emitting diode, or LED, and 3D televisions and displays, mobile PCs and mobile communications and entertainment devices. The Power Solutions products include discrete and integrated circuit solutions for power management in high-volume consumer applications. Semiconductor Manufacturing Services segment provides specialty analog and mixed-signal foundry services for fabless semiconductor companies. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is headquartered in Chungbuk, South Korea. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.20.

NYSE MX opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $814.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MX. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,972,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $473,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,683,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

