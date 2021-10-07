Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.63

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.63 and traded as low as C$26.46. Maple Leaf Foods shares last traded at C$26.80, with a volume of 239,319 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MFI shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.50 to C$35.50 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.75.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.6200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.72%.

About Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

