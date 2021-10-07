MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $530.00 to $500.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MarketAxess traded as low as $407.64 and last traded at $407.88, with a volume of 1601 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $417.82.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $470.00 to $459.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $528.25.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total value of $2,382,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 56.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 37.5% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in MarketAxess during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.86.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

About MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.