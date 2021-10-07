Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the August 31st total of 4,810,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $155.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.52 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 634.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 86,014 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 852,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,399,000 after purchasing an additional 23,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.93.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

