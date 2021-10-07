Marston’s (LON:MARS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $89.29

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.29 ($1.17) and traded as low as GBX 73.90 ($0.97). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 74 ($0.97), with a volume of 3,615,275 shares traded.

MARS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 89.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £488.67 million and a P/E ratio of -3.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76.

In related news, insider Ralph Graham Findlay bought 24,000 shares of Marston’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

Marston’s Company Profile (LON:MARS)

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

