Mask Network (MASK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $89.84 Million

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Mask Network coin can currently be bought for $10.63 or 0.00019620 BTC on exchanges. Mask Network has a market cap of $309.60 million and approximately $89.84 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded up 25.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mask Network alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00050142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.47 or 0.00233478 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00104468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network (MASK) is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Mask Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mask Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mask Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.