Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 62,036 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,098,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,036 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 10.96% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $717,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 218.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,388,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at $96,380,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 464.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,467,000 after purchasing an additional 906,030 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,193,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,982,000 after acquiring an additional 579,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $913,591.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,891.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $211,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,240.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA opened at $62.86 on Thursday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $396.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RBA shares. William Blair cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

