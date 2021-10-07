Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 778,625 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,632,446 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 778,625 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.12% of eBay worth $535,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, September 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.05.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $71.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.90. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $77.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $2,926,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

