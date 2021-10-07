Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,389,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,238 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $677,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,533,000 after buying an additional 390,612 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,079,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,017,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,975,000 after buying an additional 50,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PKI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

NYSE PKI opened at $170.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.94 and a 1-year high of $192.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

