Mather Group LLC. Increases Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in PPL were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 547.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PPL opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 69.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.58.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

