Mather Group LLC. Invests $220,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $38.43 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.51.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

