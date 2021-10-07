Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox Sells 5,000 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $412,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew J. Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $390,900.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $365,800.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $349,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $333,900.00.

NYSE MATX opened at $82.75 on Thursday. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.36 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matson during the first quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Matson during the second quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Matson by 75.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Matson during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Matson during the first quarter worth $53,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

