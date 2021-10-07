Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Down 3.2%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s stock price was down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.10. Approximately 1,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 716,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $563.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.80 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. Analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $422,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $195,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $22,492,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

