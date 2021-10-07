MayTech Global Investments LLC Buys Shares of 51,250 AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)

MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 162,855 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 384,201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 198,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACRX traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.01. 2,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,173,011. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.82.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies use in medically supervised settings. The firm’s portfolio includes DSUVIA, DZUVEO, Zalviso, ARX-02 and ARX-03. The company was founded by Thomas A. Schreck and Pamela Pierce Palmer on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

