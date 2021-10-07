McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 18.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.57. 40 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,424. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.03. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $55.04 and a one year high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.50 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 16.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

