McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Short Interest Update

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the August 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCK stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.08. 14,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,462. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson has a 52-week low of $141.32 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

