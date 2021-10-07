Mdex Hits Market Capitalization of $900.22 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 7th. During the last week, Mdex has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. Mdex has a market cap of $900.22 million and $58.31 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can now be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002352 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00063024 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00099389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.54 or 0.00133761 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,305.55 or 1.00133977 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,688.62 or 0.06801445 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 705,606,622 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

