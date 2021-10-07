Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

MKGAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Merck KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DZ Bank cut Merck KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

OTCMKTS:MKGAY opened at $38.36 on Thursday. Merck KGaA has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $42.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

