Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $102.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Meritage Homes have outperformed its industry year to date. The company’s successful execution of strategic initiatives to boost profitability and focus on entry-level LiVE.NOW homes bode well. Furthermore, Meritage Homes’ strategy to target entry-level buyers is gaining traction and will continue to boost its performance over the long haul. Improving housing market prospects backed by low mortgage rates and increased demand for single family homes in low density areas is likely to aid Meritage Homes in upcoming quarters. Backed by solid housing market dynamics, the company has raised its 2021 guidance. However, rising material and labor costs are growing concerns. Also, lately the company witnessed shortage of some home building materials due to the ongoing pandemic-related supply chain disruptions.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.

NYSE:MTH opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 18,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,609,000 after buying an additional 41,912 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

