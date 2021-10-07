Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Short Interest Update

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the August 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXE. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 28,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 621.1% in the second quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 59.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $953,000. 8.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MXE opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

