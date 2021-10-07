Michael Montano Sells 4,500 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $265,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twitter alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $274,590.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $291,600.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $284,445.00.

TWTR stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.97. 14,721,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,814,072. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 142.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 101,222 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 14.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 16.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 26,878 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.7% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after acquiring an additional 33,431 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.