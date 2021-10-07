Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $444.72 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will report sales of $444.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $440.40 million to $452.20 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $423.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.84. 376,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $197.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

