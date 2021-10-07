MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lowered its position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 1.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, CEO Charles N. Funk acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.96. The company had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,748. The company has a market cap of $491.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average is $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $48.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

