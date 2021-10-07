Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by 49.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:HIE opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03.
About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
