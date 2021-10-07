Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (HIE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by 49.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:HIE opened at $9.99 on Thursday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) by 84.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

