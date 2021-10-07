Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Mimecast posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

MIME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.43.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $947,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 17,483 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $1,023,979.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 194,908 shares of company stock worth $11,726,753. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter worth $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 40.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Mimecast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 9.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Mimecast by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIME stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,198. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.66. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.42. Mimecast has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $71.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

