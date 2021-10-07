Mina Trading Up 14.2% This Week (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $4.57 or 0.00008511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and $77.77 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00064075 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00097851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.28 or 0.00132840 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,929.02 or 1.00506692 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,499.59 or 0.06522137 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 257,762,993 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

