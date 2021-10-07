Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Shares Down 3.2%

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON)’s share price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.37). Approximately 756 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 16,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50 ($1.42).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 109.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 113.27. The stock has a market cap of £223.10 million and a PE ratio of 18.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. Mincon Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

About Mincon Group (LON:MCON)

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, quarrying oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

