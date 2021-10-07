MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Shares Sold by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC trimmed its position in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,285,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,431 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 9.33% of MIND Technology worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MIND Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MIND Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MIND Technology by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of MIND Technology by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MIND Technology by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 23,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

Get MIND Technology alerts:

In other MIND Technology news, Director Peter H. Blum bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 599,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,060.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter H. Blum bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $25,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $132,570 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIND opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. MIND Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 57.24% and a negative return on equity of 190.12%.

MIND Technology Profile

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND).

Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.