Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $162.52 and last traded at $162.52. 2,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 488,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.65.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). On average, equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 691.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 992,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,954,000 after purchasing an additional 701,778 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

