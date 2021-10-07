Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $166.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mirati's two pipeline candidates, adagrasib and sitravatinib, have the potential to be developed into drugs with a differentiated product profile. Particularly, if adagrasib, a KRAS inhibitor, can outperform any potential competitor from the same class, it will be a huge boost to the stock and can also attract promising buyout offers. Several pipeline data readouts are expected in 2021, which could be catalysts for the stock. However, many other companies have KRAS inhibitor candidates in their pipeline, making Mirati’s target market highly competitive. Amgen’s KRAS inhibitor Lumakras (sotorasib), was approved by the FDA in June. Also, with no marketed drug in its portfolio, failure of adagrasib or sitravatinib will significantly hurt the stock. The stock has underperformed the industry this year so far.”

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MRTX. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.06.

Shares of MRTX opened at $160.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.38. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $131.46 and a one year high of $249.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.01 and its 200-day moving average is $161.68.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.83). On average, research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,773 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.