Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitchells & Butlers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Peel Hunt raised Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

