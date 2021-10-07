Mithril (MITH) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.63 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, Mithril has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0465 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $46.50 million and approximately $12.63 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00026078 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.51 or 0.00329336 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001355 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000517 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

