Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Short Interest Up 36.0% in September

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,230,000 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the August 31st total of 6,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of MUFG opened at $5.93 on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,790,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,435,000 after acquiring an additional 696,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,352,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,112,000 after buying an additional 1,956,984 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,730,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,477,000 after buying an additional 360,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,321,000 after buying an additional 212,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,326,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after buying an additional 885,508 shares during the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

