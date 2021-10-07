Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in IAA were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of IAA by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of IAA by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of IAA by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IAA opened at $55.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.16 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.59.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.86 million. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

