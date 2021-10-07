Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Toro were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The Toro during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in The Toro during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Toro during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Toro by 106.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTC opened at $98.76 on Thursday. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $80.77 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.46 and a 200 day moving average of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

